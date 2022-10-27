ST. LOUIS – Don’t miss the 19th annual Fundraising Concert by jazz vocalist Denise Thimes.

The event will raise funds for the Siteman Cancer Center for pancreatic cancer research. Along with Denise Thimes, will be actor, director, and screenplay writer, Vondie Curtis Hall.

It is happening Thursday, November 3 at The Sheldon Concert Hall. VIP meet and greet with Vondie Curtis Hall starts at 5:30 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, call: 314-773-0337 or purchase them at Afro World at 7276 Natural Bridge Road.