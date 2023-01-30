ST. LOUIS – Spells of the Sea is the newest musical getting ready to launch with the Metro Theatre Company. It will run from February 5 to March 5.

To get tickets, visit MetroTix.com. Monday we spoke with Artistic Director, Julia Flood, alongside Gwenny Govea, who stars in the musical and is its playwright.

It’s a delightful tale of a young girl who meets an older, grumpy man, and together they embark on an adventure. Not only will you love the music and the sets, but there is a surprise – you will use your nose during the performances.

Spells of the Sea

Feb. 5-March 5 at the Grandel Theatre at 3610 Grandel Square

Metrotix.com

Metroplays.org/spells-of-the-sea