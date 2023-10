ST. LOUIS – He’s been best friends with comedian and movie star Tiffany Haddish, for over 15 years, so when she scheduled her ‘Best Friends Tour’ in his hometown, Samson Crouppen was invited to open for the tour!

Tiffany Haddish and Lil Del Howery are coming to Stifel Theatre tonight, October 27, and great seats are still available at TiffanyHaddish.com.

Samson shared his brand of dad jokes and sang a little a cappella as a preview. Follow him on the socials @samsoncrouppen!