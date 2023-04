NEW ATHENS, Ill., – Local country artist, Miranda Bury, is making a name for herself in the music world.

With a release of a new single this Friday and a whole album later on in June, she is getting to be well-known! She sang two songs for us Wednesday and you can hear her later on in the week at her release party.

FB: Miranda Bury Music

Single release party

Friday, April 28, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The Bullpen Bar & Grill

201 Kaskaskia Street in New Athens, IL