ST. LOUIS – Eric Ingram is the son of Luther Ingram, a well-known singer who made the hit song “If Loving You Is Wrong, I Don’t Want to Be Right.”

Eric took the audience through the struggles of many indigenous artists over the decades and what they had to do to get their songs played on the radio. This spring, Ingram hopes to expand this short documentary into a longer length film and will have an open casting call.

Facebook for Eric Luther: eliericLuther