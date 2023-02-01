ST. LOUIS — We hear news stories all the time about hair products, makeup and even food with dangerous ingredients that cause anything from obesity to cancer. Candera Thompson has three children, and she has experienced significant hair loss with each of them. That’s when she started digging deeper and doing research. She founded a complete haircare line that is safe to use and effective. No harmful or dangerous ingredients here! Check out her company, “Bask & Bloom Essentials,” it’s locally founded and made.

Baskandbloomessentials.com