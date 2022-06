ST. LOUIS – Gregory Bowdry, better known as Stringz EMB, is a St. Louis musician. His music career is going strong as he releases a sophomore album, “E Legato a.” He’s hosting a free concert at the St. Louis Public Library Central to celebrate. Doors open Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Keep up with Strinz EMB at: StringzEMB.com and linktr.ee/stringzemb