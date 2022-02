ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The meteoric rise of Omicron-variant fueled hospitalizations in St Louis has fallen just as rapidly, as new numbers today find area-wide hospitalizations have descended to levels last seen in the week before Christmas. That’s good news for a region that less than a month ago had witnessed COVID hospitalizations set new pandemic records and send more than 14-hundred people to hospitals for help.

Today, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported only 569 COVID-positive patients now occupy hospital beds in Task Force hospitals, which include the SSM, BJC, Mercy, St. Luke’s Hospital and VA Hospital health systems. Coupled with another 19 patients suspected of having COVID, total hospitalizations in the region have now fallen below 600 people for the first time since three days before Christmas.