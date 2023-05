ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – We love henna art and this woman-owned business is one of the best in the St. Louis area.

Meet the owner, Alexis Austriaco, who works all week making people feel special and loved. Alexis is at Soulard Farmer’s Market on Saturdays, but she also can be found during the week at Maaji’s Street Kitchen in St. Ann.

Be sure to book an appointment and catch her henna art classes in June!

LoveisMehndi.com