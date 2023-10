ST. LOUIS – For 10 years, the originator of this jazz series, Bob DeBoo, has been getting the area’s top jazz musicians for a celebration of what jazz means to St. Louis.

On Monday, we got a glimpse of what’s to come for this series of performances. These concerts are free and open to the public every Wednesday at The Dark Room.

The first one is this Wednesday, October 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Don’t miss this mid-week treat.

