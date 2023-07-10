It was 1844 when she escaped her abusive husband, fleeing into the Missouri River. Eliza Haycraft arrived in St. Louis with no money and she could not read or write. Either she died or became a prostitute. She worked and brothels and then became the owner of five. It’s a story detailed by author Diana Dempsey in her book “The Unstoppable Eliza Haycraft.” Learn more in this historical work of fiction about Ms. Haycraft and how she amassed a fortune worth 30 million by today’s standards.

Meet author Diana Dempsey

Barnes and Noble in St. Peters

Thursday, July 13 from 2pm to 5pm

DianaDempsey.com