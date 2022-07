ST. LOUIS – More than 50 bands on four stages will be performing at this year’s Music at the Intersection. If you haven’t been, it’s a must thing to get to on September 10th and 11th. It takes place at the Grand Center Arts District in midtown. Here’s just a small sampling of the acts coming this year – Hiatus Kaiyote, Buddy Guy, The Urge, JJ Grey & Mofro and more St. Louis-bred bands.

Music at the Intersection

Grand Arts Center Arts District

Sept. 10th-11th | Festival grounds open at 11am

MusicAtTheIntersection.org