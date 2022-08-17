ST. LOUIS — More than 50 bands on four stages will be performing at this year’s Music at the Intersection.

If you haven’t been, it’s a must thing to get to on September 10th and 11th. It takes place at the Grand Center Arts District in midtown.

Here’s just a small sampling of the acts coming this year – Hiatus Kaiyote, Buddy Guy, The Urge, JJ Grey & Mofro, and more St. Louis-bred bands. Plus it’s a place to eat, drink and be merry because you are finding your favorite band or exploring a new fav.

Music at the Intersection Grand Arts Center Arts District Sept. 10th-11th Festival grounds open at 11 a.m.

MusicAtTheIntersection.org