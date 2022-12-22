ST. LOUIS – Musician Mai Lee has a performance Friday, December 30 at Delmar Hall, that you don’t want to miss.
She dropped a new album this past September, and we got a preview Thursday on Studio STL.
Get your tickets here: Ticketmaster.com
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Musician Mai Lee has a performance Friday, December 30 at Delmar Hall, that you don’t want to miss.
She dropped a new album this past September, and we got a preview Thursday on Studio STL.
Get your tickets here: Ticketmaster.com
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now