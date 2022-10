ST. LOUIS — Trending tops are brewing our tea. First, we look at the A-List celebs who teach us about effort and perseverance.

Then we see what most people would give up for just one day of no stress. Speaking of no stress, a new travel trend is happening. See why people are booking sleep vacations.

You can hear Judi on weekday mornings on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.