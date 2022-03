ST. LOUIS – $15 dollars gets you in to watch one of three classic urban movies on 3 different screens at the MX Movies & Bar on Washington Avenue. There will be a full cash bar, appetizers and a DJ to keep the party going in the lobby.

Dance, party, mingle and watch a movie. It will be the best way to spend a Tuesday night!

Black Classic Movie Night

Tomorrow, doors open at 6pm

MX Movies & Bar at 618 Washington Avenue

Tickets are $15