ST. LOUIS – Fun and talented – that’s what you get from ‘Freddy VS.’
The band is perfect to have at your next Halloween or spooky gathering. You will find them this week at the 3rd Annual Haunted Garage Horror Festival!
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
by: Reggie Lee
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – Fun and talented – that’s what you get from ‘Freddy VS.’
The band is perfect to have at your next Halloween or spooky gathering. You will find them this week at the 3rd Annual Haunted Garage Horror Festival!