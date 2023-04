ST. LOUIS — It’s all over TikTok – the pickle facial. Do those little gherkins do a wonder for the face? We discuss and Judi reports what she found out.

When LSU women’s basketball team won the national championship, it was huge news. But what was getting more play was the “so called” controversy between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark. Oh, it’s just trash talking by women, but that seems to ruffle a few feathers.

You can hear Judi weekday morning on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.