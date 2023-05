ST. LOUIS — Tapping of the feet, the flip of the skirts the twittering of the fans, it’s all part of a beautiful dance from the St. Louis Cultural Flamenco Society. They are doing a special Mother’s Day performance at the Westport Playhouse in Maryland Heights. The whole performance was choreographed to Federico Garcia Lorca’s poetry. Lorca was one of the most celebrated Spanish poets in the 20s and 30s.

Get your tickets now: STLFlamencoSociety.com