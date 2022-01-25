Poppin’, droppin’ and hip hoppin’ – learn how at Consuming Kinetics Dance Company

ST. LOUIS – Emotional escape rooms are trending and what are people doing in them – dancing! The Consuming Kinetics Dance Company stopped by and showed us some fun dance moves and we found it helps with stress, boosts our positive brain chemicals, and is a great way to workout.

CKDC offers online or in-person drop-in classes and can be booked through Disco! So let’s dance like no one’s watching!

Book through: timetodisco.com

Consuming Kinetics Dance Company

465 North Taylor Avenue St.

St. Louis, MO 63108

ckdc.org