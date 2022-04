ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Judi Diamond is all about glam, I mean look at her shoes each week. She stopped by with the trends she saw during the Grammys – opera gloves and spikey hair. Now that’s a combo! Then we congratulate Rihanna, she is worth $1.7 billion dollars, but to us she is priceless. Then kids aren’t the only ones getting Easter baskets, see how to make the adults in your life a basket too.

