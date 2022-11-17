ST. LOUIS – She Said is a film about the journalists who broke the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

If you are a certain age, this movie is like the 1976 hit, All the President’s Men. The movie She Said follows New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey and their investigation into the sexual abuse of women in Hollywood and by movie producer, Harvey Weinstein.

The second movie you don’t want to miss is Where the Crawdads Sing. It’s a twisty murder mystery produced by Reese Witherspoon. Movie critic, Kathy Kaiser, told us more about each movie and where you can them.

