ST. LOUIS – He’s genuinely funny and is not afraid of poking fun at himself; meet local comedian Andy Hamilton.

He grew up in Missouri and makes St. Louis his home. He tours all over the Midwest and has the best stories to tell!

Andy founded ‘O’Fallon Out Loud,’ where he and other comedians perform at the Rendezvous Café at 217 South Main in O’Fallon, Missouri, on November 25 at 8:30 p.m.

Instagram: andyhamiltoncomedy