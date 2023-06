ST. LOUIS – October 11 is a short film being shot here in St. Louis by a local filmmaker.

To fund the project, there is a kickstarter going on now until July 4. The film is about two young men who come out to friends and family and how they navigate their lives after coming out of the closet.

It’s a heartwarming, thought-provoking work of art that touches the heart.

Support the kickstarter for October 11

FiveStarPictures.com