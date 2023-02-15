ST. LOUIS – Mario Pascal & Rootz Fuzion Band joined us Wednesday afternoon.

What a fantastic way to get through the mid-week. We gave you a preview of what you can see at The Dark Room this Friday night.

You don’t want to miss this band. Mario shared that he gets asked what kind of music he plays and here’s what he tells them: Afro-funk-roots-rock-reggae with a spiritual consciousness.

There you go, now take a listen! Mario Pascal & Rootz Fuzion Band February 17 at The Dark Room. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. The show starts at 10:00 p.m.

Metrotix.com