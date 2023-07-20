ST. LOUIS – Oppenheimer is looking to be the movie of the season.

The surrounding buzz is incredible. Thursday, we got a review of the movie from movie critic, Kathy Kaiser. She also looks at the documentary Stephen Curry Underrated.

It’s about the NBA great who truly want not lighting the basketball world on fire until college. Now Steph Curry is the man who’s changed the game and the players on the court. You can catch in on Apple TV + tomorrow!

