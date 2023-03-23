ST. LOUIS – 21-year-old Joanna Serenko is already out with an album, released last spring.
That’s an accomplishment because she is also going to nursing school. If you recognize her, she was on The Voice during the pandemic.
Joanna made it to the semifinals and then continued to work on her debut album, Best of Me. This weekend, be sure to catch her at The Dark Room.
- Joanna Serenko
- The Dark Room
- March 25 – doors open at 9:30 p.m., show starts at 10 p.m.
- Metrotix.com
- Linktr.ee/joannaserenko