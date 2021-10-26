St. Charles County woman wins Mrs. Missouri America, will head to Mrs. America pageant

Kate Wenger remembered one thought running through her mind moments before she won the Mrs. Missouri America title last month: “The worst that you’re going to hear is that it’s not you, but you’ve made it to this point.”

Wenger was our guest today and she shared her journey to the title and what’s coming next as she prepares to compete in the Mrs. America Pageant. Having confidence in herself played a major role throughout the Mrs. Missouri America competition, she said.

