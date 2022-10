ST. LOUIS – Singer Yalkak “Laka” Huyette is performing at the Zack Theatre from now until October 22.

Laka is the only performer in this show, where she portrays some of the most influential and successful women of St. Louis. Laka performs the tunes, the dance, and poetry of Josephine Baker, Tina Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles, and Maya Angelou.

