ST. LOUIS – A church that was transformed into a theatre is the backdrop of the Stray Dog Theatre Performing Arts Company.

Next year, Stray Dog Theatre will celebrate its 20th season. This summer, two performances are happening including The Normal Heart playing now through June 25. In August, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will perform from August 4 to the 20. For more information, call 314-865-1995 or visit StrayDogTheatre.org