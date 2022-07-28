ST. LOUIS – Her name is Bonds, Shannon Bonds! She’s also known as Mz 007 and like in the movie Goldfinger, everything she touches turns to excitement! Shannon stars in the reality hit, “Super Sized Salon,” airing Friday at 9:30 p.m. on We TV. The reality show follows the women of Babydoll Beauty Couture, a salon that caters to the plus-sized community in Las Vegas. There is drama and some conflict, so stay tuned to see how the blow-outs don’t stop the mission to help the plus-sized community.

WeTv.com

Find Shannon Bonds on Instagram: mz007music

TikTok: mz007music