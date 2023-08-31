ST. LOUIS – Historical dramas are really hitting the box office this Summer!

We look at ‘Golda,‘ a movie about the 1973 Yom Kippur War. It follows the events of Former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir and how she led Israel through a war from October 6 to October 25 of 1973.

Then we review a movie streaming on Netflix called ‘Marriage Story.’ It stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. It’s been out for several years, but it’s one of the more popular films being watched on Netflix!

