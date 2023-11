ST. LOUIS – Who doesn’t love a great film?

We are blessed with 10 days of them across several different venues. It’s the St. Louis International Film Festival, held from November 9 to Nov. 19.

The main venue it the Hi-Point Theatre, but they will also be shown at the Alamo Drafthouse, St. Louis Public Library – central branch, Brown Hall at Washington University, and Moore Auditorium at Webster University!

cinemastlouis.org