ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO.- It’s a St. Louis tradition to attend the St. Louis Art Fair in Downtown Clayton.

The event is known to draw the nation’s and the area’s top artists. What you will also find are great places to eat and music!

On Thursday, we gave you one of the most popular musical acts, the Clayton High School Buskers! The St. Louis Art Fair is happening Sept. 8, 9, and 10 in Downtown Clayton!

SaintLouisArtF.air.com

Instagram: chsbuskersclub