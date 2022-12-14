ST. LOUIS – They have the best bands and the best drinks at The Attic Music Bar on South Kingshighway. They are directly above “Who Dat Southern Food Bar & Grill.” When you come, order food from Who Dat, then go upstairs to The Attic Music Bar and get your drinks on and enjoy your time listening to some of the area’s best musicians. Don’t miss out on their karaoke nights, football fun days on Sundays, and the New Year’s Eve Party.

The Attic Music Bar

4247 South Kingshighway Blvd. on the 2nd floor