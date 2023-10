ST. LOUIS – The Carp Who Would Not Quit brings to life traditional fables from Japan and Okinawa.

It showed lessons about persistence, respect, and kindness. It plays Sunday, Oct. 29, at the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA.

Two performances will be at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with Koi Puppet Making Workshops at 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

cocastl.org/calendar/the-carp-who-would-not-quit