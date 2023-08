ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.- Students founded the Clayton High School Buskers with the goal of making music and inspiring everyone who hears it.

You can enjoy their performance at the St. Louis Art Fair coming up next month. The art fair draws the area’s and the nation’s top artists. It’s happening Sept. 8, 9, and 10 in Downtown Clayton!

SaintLouisArtFair.com

Instagram: chsbuskersclub