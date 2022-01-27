‘The Prom’ will have you laughing, crying and cheering at the Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection to a recent homicide. Quinton Roberts faces charges for murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police were called to the 5300 block of Compton on January 11, 2022 at around 9:00 pm for a report of a shooting. They found Isaiah Danfort suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.