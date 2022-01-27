‘The Prom’ will have you laughing, crying and cheering at the Fabulous Fox

ST. LOUIS – Now this is one prom you will want to go to and re-visit. There is so much drama surrounding most people’s proms and that case is true in this award-winning musical. It’s about four struggling Broadway stars who decide to help a high school senior get to her prom after being told she could bring her girlfriend to the dance. It’s a heartwarming story about compassion, acceptance and love no matter what form it comes in.
The Prom – January 28th to February 6th
Fabulous Fox Theatre
539 North Grand Blvd. | St. Louis, MO 63103
fabulousfox.com