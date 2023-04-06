ST. LOUIS — Movie critic, Kathy Kaiser gives “Air” 5 out 5 popcorns. Why? It’s Viola Davis, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck plus other huge stars. It centers around the story of how a Nike executive got the idea of selling basketball shoes. He pitches the idea to make the best shoe around an up-and-coming player … Michael Jordan! The rest is history. Kathy also gives her take on Tetris now airing on Apple TV+ and a fun family film, The Super Mario Bros. animated film.

