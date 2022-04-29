ST. LOUIS – Houston, no problem here! We have a strong woman who is going to do her first spacewalk and she’s also the first Black woman to be on the International Space Station. Now to the wrong, wait until you hear a woman’s wedding rules, and she’s not even engaged! Then we look in the mirror of actress Helen Mirren, her reaction to living so long and making People Magazine’s most beautiful list! You can hear Judi weekday mornings on KLOU 103.3 and on her daily Judi’s Juice.

