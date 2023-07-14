It’s just human nature to do the moonwalk the Billy Jean or your own Thriller zombie dance. Grab the crew and head to The Westport Playhouse for 2 nights of fun on July 21st and 22nd. It’s the Michael-Live! show, where two of the country’s best Michael Jackson artists will perform all the greatest hits over MJ’s career. Dress up in you best 80s wear and have a great night!

TheWestPortPlayhouse.com