ST. LOUIS – Who does not love Ted Lasso?

Season 3 just dropped on Apple TV+. Critic Kathy Kaiser went over some of the highlights. Then another feel good film is out, it’s Champions, starring Woody Harrelson.

It’s about a fired basketball coach who was in the semi-pro leagues trying to get to the NBA. A series of bad decisions though lands him in a great place where he finds his true calling.



