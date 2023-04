ST. LOUIS – More than 50 musical artists performing across four stages over the span of two days.

Oh my goodness, it’s a must-attend event – it’s Music at the Intersection. This year is the 3rd annual, and it’s happening September 9 and 10 at the Grand Center Arts District.

The lineup was just announced this week. Here’s a small sampling of who is coming: Smino, Masego, Snarky Puppy, Herbie Hancock, Thundercat ,and Taj Mahal. It’s going to be the best music event of the fall!

MusicAtTheIntersection.org