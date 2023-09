COLUMBIA, Ill. – ‘Songs 4 Solders’ is a 2-day musical event in Columbia, Illinois.

All proceeds go to benefit combat veterans! On Wednesday, we got a sneak preview of what you will experience when you get your tickets!

Here are the details: Sept. 15 and 16 at the Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park in Columbia, Ilinois. Travis Tritt, Cheap Trick, Tigirlily Gold, Matt Jordan, Ethan Carl, and more! Attend both days and have a great time!

Buy tickets here: Events.s4sstl.org

Songs4SoldiersSTL.org