ST. LOUIS – Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry star in Causeway.

Lawrence plays a woman who suffers a traumatic brain injury while serving in the military. She goes back to her hometown of New Orleans where she works through the trauma with a man she meets played by Brian Tyree Henry.

Both have had their share of hard times and find ways to cope and eventually find a little peace. Then see the latest movie starring Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Sir Anthony Hopkins. It’s called Armageddon Time and is a coming-of-age movie for a 12-year-old boy from Queens in the 80s.

