ST. LOUIS – Movie Critic, Kathy Kaiser and Chelsea Haynes saw a pre-screening of the movie Wakanda Forever.

They can’t stop talking about it. The movie is stunning from the effects, the costumes, and the storyline. See why this movie must make your weekend to-do list. See how Marvel gives honor to the late Chadwick Boseman and the fantastic music you will hear in the movie like the one Rihanna performs.

Facebook: Matinee Chat with Kathy Kaiser

Instagram: matineechatwithkathykaiser