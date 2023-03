ST. LOUIS – Shake your shammy’s today – we have other clever Irish sayings for St. Patty’s Day.

The luck of the Irish is with Ed Sheeran, he’s finished an album that took ten years to make, see when it’s being released. Then you won’t want to miss the documentary on the King of Rock ‘N Roll, we are talking about Little Richard’s movie due out next month!

You can hear Judi weekday morning on KLOU 103.3 and her daily Judi’s Juice.