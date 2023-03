ST. LOUIS – Get crafty at the Midwest Fiber Festival.

Put on your curiosity hat and see what you can weave up or even crochet. It’s the place to learn from the best teachers about how to knit, crochet, weave, and even spin your own threads!

MidwestFiberFest.com

April 28 to 30

St. Louis Community College-Meramec Campus at the Student Center