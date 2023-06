ST. LOUIS – Mary Tyler Moore fans get a special treat with a documentary about the actress. It’s streaming now on Max.

It takes viewers through her career and how she played a role in women’s rights at home and in their workplaces. Kathy also reviewed ‘Stronger’ about a young man who lost his legs in the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing and then Avatar: The Way of the Water.

Kathy said all three offerings are things you will want to take time to see!

