ST. LOUIS – Michael B. Whit is just a delight!

His songs are deep, rich, and tell a story. He’s creative and fun and is making his own brand of country music.

This Centreville, Illinois, native is touring around the country and stopped by to do a concert at the World Chess Hall of Fame this Wednesday, October 25.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., there’s a Q & A with Michael, and then the concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets and seating are limited so get your tickets today!

Studio STL is blessed to give you a preview as Michael performs a couple of songs for us!

